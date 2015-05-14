BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
May 14 California Governor Jerry Brown increased general fund expenditures to $115.3 billion in the May revision of his budget, up 1.8 percent from his January plan.
In the new plan proposed on Thursday, Brown said he would bolster the state's rainy day fund to $3.8 billion from $2.8 billion. Education would also benefit from new money.
The Democratic governor warned that the state needed to plan wisely with the additional funding.
"We know a recession is on the way. And who is going to be cut back? Schoolteachers? People on welfare?" Brown said. (Reporting by Robin Respaut. Editing by Andre Grenon)
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.