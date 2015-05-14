May 14 California Governor Jerry Brown increased general fund expenditures to $115.3 billion in the May revision of his budget, up 1.8 percent from his January plan.

In the new plan proposed on Thursday, Brown said he would bolster the state's rainy day fund to $3.8 billion from $2.8 billion. Education would also benefit from new money.

The Democratic governor warned that the state needed to plan wisely with the additional funding.

"We know a recession is on the way. And who is going to be cut back? Schoolteachers? People on welfare?" Brown said. (Reporting by Robin Respaut. Editing by Andre Grenon)