By Robin Respaut
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 24 The nation's largest
public pension, the California Public Employees' Retirement
System, expects to reveal this week how much private equity
firms take as a profit from its $28.8 billion investment in that
asset class.
Such a disclosure is unusual among large, institutional
investors in private equity and one sure to be noticed by other
state and city pension funds.
Private equity investments are sought for their returns, but
the industry faces increased political and regulatory scrutiny
over high fees and lack of transparency.
CalPERS, ranked the seventh-largest investor in private
equity with roughly one percent of the market, is making an
effort to buck the trend. Carried interest, or the profits kept
by private equity firms, is rarely reported by public pension
funds, which often only track net investment returns.
CalPERS faced questions earlier this year about how much
private equity firms collected in fees from the pension fund.
Staff was forced to admit they did not exactly know.
"They should have been calculating it all along," said
Steven Kaplan, University Chicago Booth School of Business
professor. "That's one thing you do when you do diligence on a
fund. You want to look at performance before fees."
Reporting on fund fees charged to investors, also known as
limited partners, has not followed a single accepted standard.
"There is an incredible appetite among investors to see more
detail in a more uniform format," said Jennifer Choi, managing
director at the Institutional Limited Partners Association
(ILPA). "Everybody has different ways of asking and receiving
information."
CalPERS has been working with ILPA to set a standard for
disclosure. It is also constructing a database to track all fund
expenses and costs.
"What we want to know, as a limited partner, is every single
cash flow between the general partner, the fund, and the
portfolio companies," said Scott Jacobsen, an investment
director on CalPERS' private equity team.
"Smart consumers know the cost of a purchase, be it an
automobile or a private equity investment," said South Carolina
Treasurer Curtis Loftis, whose state started tracking fees in
2013. "It was a lonely road for a long time."
Private equity returned 8.9 percent to CalPERS in the fiscal
year ending June 30, compared to 1 percent from public equities
and 2.4 percent overall. The asset class has consistently
outperformed the fund's overall assumed return rate of 7.5
percent, but it has also routinely over the past decade missed
CalPERS' benchmarks.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Bernard Orr)