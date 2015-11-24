BRIEF-HSBC posts Q1 reported profit before tax of $5.0 bln, down 19 pct
* Common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.3% and a leverage ratio of 5.5% as at quarter end
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 24 The nation's largest public pension, the California Public Employees' Retirement System, said on Tuesday that it had shared $3.4 billion in profits with external partners of its private equity portfolio from 1990 to June 30, 2015.
CalPERS' private equity program added $24.2 billion in realized net gains to the fund over the 25-year period, the pension fund said.
CalPERS realized $4.1 billion in net gains from private equity in fiscal year 2014-15. During that time, the pension fund's external partners realized $700 million in profit-sharing agreements.
HONG KONG, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in first quarter profit, as Europe's biggest bank battles to restore flagging revenues following its restructuring.