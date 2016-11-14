SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 The California Public
Employees' Retirement System's chief investment officer advised
the pension fund on Monday to prepare for "greater uncertainty
and volatility" until U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and
Congress implement their policy plans.
Ted Eliopoulos told a meeting of the fund's investment board
that Trump's plans would likely be "positive for growth and
corporate earnings," but "the devil will be in the details, and
we don't know the details."
Trump has indicated he would prioritize a broad mix of
policies, including tax cuts, infrastructure spending, the
repeal or lessening of Dodd-Frank financial regulation, and
changes to global trade arrangements.
Decisions made by the new administration and Congress will
have "a significant impact on matters small and large" for
CalPERS and for investors globally, Eliopoulos said during a
live Webcast of the meeting, the board's first since the U.S.
presidential election last week.
But it is "much too early to talk with precision about these
implications since we know very little," Eliopoulos added.
"We do need to be prepared to address a much different
policy environment, new economic and investment challenges and
opportunities and be ready to adjust, act, and govern ourselves
accordingly," said Eliopoulos.
CalPERS is the nation's largest public pension fund with
approximately $300.7 billion of total fund market value.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Andrew Hay)