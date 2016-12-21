SAN FRANCISCO Dec 21 The California Public Employees' Retirement System board voted on Wednesday to lower the pension plan's expected rate of investment returns to 7 percent by 2020, a decision that comes after the fund failed to meet its 7.5 percent target the past two years.

The move by the nation's largest public pension fund will place a greater financial burden on the state's cities and counties as well as their public workers. (Reporting by Rory Carroll)