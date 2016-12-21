(Adds comment from CalPERS, comparison to other pension funds)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 21 The California Public
Employees' Retirement System board voted on Wednesday to lower
the pension plan's expected rate of return from investment to 7
percent by 2020, a decision that comes after the fund failed to
meet its 7.5 percent target the past two years.
The move by the country's largest public pension fund will
place a greater financial burden on the state's cities, counties
and other local government agencies across California that rely
on CalPERS pensions.
The $300 billion fund is currently 68 percent funded and
recently became cash negative, meaning that it paid out more in
benefits, approximately $19 billion last year, than it collected
from workers' contributions - about $14 billion.
"This was a very difficult decision to make, but it is an
important step to ensure the long-term sustainability of the
Fund," Rob Feckner, president of the CalPERS Board of
Administration, said in a statement.
"We know this will have an impact on the state, schools, and
public agencies that partner with us, and we're committed to
making sure the changes are implemented in a phased approach so
our employers and affected members have time to plan their
budgets responsibly," he said.
The board agreed that the discount rate, or the assumed rate
of investment returns, be lowered to 7.375 percent in fiscal
year 2017-18, 7.25 percent in 2018-19 and 7 percent in 2019-20.
It remains to be seen whether other large U.S. pension plans
will follow CalPERS lead and lower their targets.
The average assumed rate of return across the 100 largest
state plans in fiscal year 2015 was 7.6 percent, according to
the Pew Charitable Trusts' public sector retirement systems
project.
Only seven plans in four states - Idaho, Indiana, Virginia,
and Wisconsin - assumed a rate of return of 7 percent or lower.
Governor Jerry Brown, who has been critical of CalPERS in
the past for not moving aggressively to cut the target, praised
the move in a statement after the vote.
"Today's action by the CalPERS Board is more reflective of
the financial returns they can expect in the future," Brown
said.
"This will make for a more sustainable system."
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Jonathan Oatis)