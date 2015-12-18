(Deletes extraneous word in first paragraph)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 A new policy aimed at
cutting risk from the California Public Employees Retirement
System (CalPERS) investment portfolio will take years to
implement, leaving the largest U.S. public pension fund
vulnerable to a sharp fall in asset performance in the
short-term, Moody's said on Friday.
In November, CalPERS adopted a policy to gradually reduce
the amount it expects to bring in through its investments, a
controversial move because lower returns must be offset by
higher contributions from the state's cities and workers, some
of which are still struggling to recover from the 2008 financial
crisis.
CalPERS said the step was taken in response to maturing plan
demographics.
Moody's said it approves of Calpers risk-reducing policy,
saying it is credit-positive for California and local
governments in the state.
"Due to the gradual and contingent nature of the plan,
however, sharp asset declines could very well materialize before
its implementation, meaning substantial fiscal risk
to California governments from CalPERS pension asset performance
remains," Moody's said.
Moody's also noted that while the move toward lower risk is
a positive step, the changes still lag risk-reducing efforts
undertaken in the private sector.
"Many corporations have either transitioned to defined
contribution plans, or have defined benefit pensions with fewer
volatile investments and far lower discount rates," Moody's
said.
CalPERS spokesman Joe DeAnda said the pension fund is
pleased that Moody's views the new policy as slightly credit
positive.
"We remain acutely aware that many municipalities remain
sensitive to contribution rate increases, and this was something
well and thoroughly discussed and considered as the policy was
developed and adopted," he said.
He said the policy will help CalPERS' partner agencies by
reducing contribution rate volatility and risk over time.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Dan Grebler)