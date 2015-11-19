(Adds comment from Riverstone in 17th paragraph)
By Robin Respaut
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 The majority of deals
signed by the California Public Employees' Retirement System
with private equity firms allow the firms to reduce their tax
bills by treating ordinary management fees as capital gains, an
issue that is drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny.
At issue is what's known as a management fee waiver, in
which private equity firms can waive the right to collect a
management fee from an investor and instead accept the same
amount of money as a capital contribution. The device allows the
firms to decide themselves whether to treat their fees as
ordinary income or as capital gains, which are taxed at lower
rates.
Almost 60 percent of the $30.5 billion in private equity
investments held by Calpers, the nation's largest public pension
fund, contain the waivers. In September, a group of Senators,
including Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren, told the
Treasury Department that management fee waivers had resulted in
"billions of dollars" of lost tax revenue, and they expect
"swift enforcement of these long-awaited proposed regulations."
In July, the IRS and Treasury suggested that some waivers may be
a "disguised payment for services."
At the heart of the matter is how private equity firms make
money and what tax rate they pay. When putting money under
management at a private equity firm, an investor such as Calpers
pays an annual fee that's often 1 percent to 2 percent of the
assets they're investing. That management fee is normally taxed
as ordinary income. On top of that, private equity firms also
typically collect about 20 percent of whatever profits are
generated by the investment. That money, also known as carried
interest, is taxed as capital gains.
The management fee waiver comes in when a private equity
firm's general partners, ask investors, also known as limited
partners, to agree to pay the general partners' capital
contribution in lieu of the management fee. If the investors do,
the general partners can choose to treat the income as capital
gains, which are taxed at 20 percent, a little more than half as
much as the top 39.6 percent rate applied to ordinary income.
Management fee waivers are allowed under the tax code. The
waivers only affect the taxes of the private equity companies
that use them, not Calpers' performance nor the amounts it pays
its retirees.
About $17.9 billion of Calpers' $30.5 billion in private
equity assets are affected by fee waiver language, the pension
fund told Reuters. Among those deals - totaling 59 percent of
private equity investments - Calpers would not disclose how much
money has been waived. As a result, the total tax savings is
unknown.
"This is basically a tax-avoidance strategy from the GPs,"
Marte Castanos, Calpers' senior staff counsel said this week
during a Calpers workshop about private equity. "Calpers still
pays the money, but it doesn't go to management fees. It goes to
the GP's profit interest. It is a controversial practice, but
one that does persist in the industry."
The disclosure by Calpers, a pension fund with approximately
$300 billion in total assets, is a rare insight into the
prevalence of fee waivers.
Public pension funds are among the largest investors in
private equity funds, which typically don't disclose profits or
how much they pay in taxes.
Calpers, which started investing in private equity some 25
years ago, plans this month to publish how much it pays in
carried interest, another unusual disclosure among pension funds
and a move certain to be noticed by others across the country.
Calpers' sister fund, the California State Teachers'
Retirement System (Calstrs), and the rest of the nation's 10
largest public pension funds either do not track fee waivers or
would not disclose how common they were in their investments.
Calpers, like other pension funds, is barred from disclosing
which investment deals contain fee waivers, because the
agreements are considered confidential trade secrets.
Private equity firms rarely disclose whether they use fee
waivers, although there are some exceptions. Apollo Global
Management, one of the largest private equity firms, disclosed
in public filings that it had waived $156.5 million between 2005
and 2012. KKR, another of the nation's 10 largest firms,
reported it had waived $69.5 million in 2008 and 2009.
Apollo says it stopped including fee waivers in funds in
2012. Eight of Calpers' nine investments in Apollo funds were
begun before 2012, totaling $3.6 billion. Calpers committed $1.9
billion to seven KKR funds. KKR said it discontinued the
practice several years ago.
In another example, the Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe's XI
fund's limited partnership agreement, reviewed by Reuters and
not required to be disclosed to the public, allows the
management company to waive all or a portion of any management
fee. Calstrs committed $250 million to that fund in 2008.
Calpers committed $125 million a year later, but the size of the
fee waiver is unclear.
Riverstone Holdings and Providence Equity Partners, in whose
funds Calpers has also invested, mentioned the use of fee
waivers in SEC filings but did not offer specifics. Riverstone
says it never utilized the management fee waiver.
Fee waiver language became "a standard term in LPAs" by
2012, said Todd Fogarty, a spokesperson for Palladium Equity
Partners, which included fee waiver language in its Fund IV that
year but says it never activated it. Calstrs invested $90
million in the fund in 2012.
The same year, documents from Bain Capital, the private
equity firm founded by then-Republican 2012 presidential
candidate Mitt Romney, showed the firm saved over $200 million
in taxes through the practice.
One of the reasons Calpers does not like fee waivers is that
the fees are intended to cover expenses, said Scott Jacobsen, an
investment director on Calpers' private equity team. If private
equity firms can "waive these fees in lieu of GP contribution,
it implies that the fees are too rich."
The practice may soon be phased out. Since the IRS's and
Treasury's proposed ruling, a number of law firms have posted
advisories. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP published in a memo
that some "common private equity management fee waiver
arrangements," could be considered "a disguised payment for
services taxable as compensation income." The firm warned that
although the proposed regulations are not yet final, "private
equity fund sponsors should proceed cautiously."
(Reporting by Robin Respaut. Editing by John Pickering)