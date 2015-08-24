(Adds quote and more context with year-end returns)
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 The California State
Teachers' Retirement System's Chief Investment Officer
Christopher J. Ailman said on CNBC on Monday that the public
pension fund is focused on the long-term amid this "choppy seas"
marketplace.
"The market is going to be choppy for a couple more weeks
but the key is the U.S. economy is still in good shape," said
Ailman.
The second-largest public pension fund, with over $191
billion in total assets, has "been looking at the emerging
markets, but we're worried about a hard landing in China so
we've been holding off," Ailman said.
In the fiscal year ending in June, Calstrs reported that
volatile markets drove the fund's return to 4.8 percent, below
the actuarially assumed 7.5 percent return. By comparison, the
nation's largest public pension fund, the California Public
Employees' Retirement System, or Calpers, ended the same fiscal
year with a 2.4 percent return.
Ailman said it has been a tough investment environment for
Calstrs since 2000, and that 2014 and 2015 were especially
difficult years. But Calstrs is on track to meet its longer-term
return goals and is focused on a 30-year horizon, he said.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut and Rory Carroll; Editing by
Bernard Orr)