Nov 16 The California State Teachers' Retirement
System announced on Wednesday that it had calculated the total
costs and fees paid to manage its entire investment portfolio,
likely the first public pension fund to do so.
CalSTRS found total expenses, including carried interest,
reached $1.6 billion in calendar year 2015, or less than 1
percent of the portfolio's $186 billion net asset value.
Presented for first time at Wednesday's meeting of CalSTRS'
board, the new cost report marks a milestone among public
pension funds to keep tabs on investment expenses and may
motivate other funds to track their fees.
It also comes at a time when public pension funds, which
manage the retirement benefits of public sector workers and
retirees, face growing pressure to disclose the fees that they
pay.
The task was not an easy one, however. CalSTRS has over 600
partnership investments, separately managed accounts, joint
ventures and co-investments within its portfolio, and there is
no industry standard for cost reporting.
As a result, to tally up all of the carried interest,
management fees, partnership expenses and portfolio company fees
paid by CalSTRS, information had to be collected one investment
at a time through direct engagement.
"To the best of my knowledge, this is the most comprehensive
review of investment costs," Allan Emkin of Pension Consulting
Alliance said at Wednesday's meeting. "On the issue of
transparency and disclosure, you will be seen as the new
leader."
On Monday, CalSTRS sister fund, CalPERS, announced it had
shared about 14 percent of the profit made on private equity
investments in the past year with firms managing its private
equity asset class.
CalSTRS took fee disclosure a step further, calculating the
fees and costs for its entire portfolio. Of the $1.6 billion,
approximately 61 percent was external and internal costs, while
39 percent was carried interest, or profits shared.
CalSTRS said it paid an outside firm to compile the data,
with the total cost of the project reaching $425,000 plus 1,500
hours of staff time.
Board members said the report was worth the money because it
clarified important investment costs.
"This is absolutely fantastic," said Board Member Paul
Rosenstiel. "I think it's very well worth the time and the
expenditure."
