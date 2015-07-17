(Adds more context, quotes from executives)

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 The California State Teachers' Retirement System reported on Friday an investment return of 4.8 percent for its fiscal year ending in June, underperforming the system's assumed rate of return of 7.5 percent.

The country's second largest public pension fund, known as Calstrs, reported that the past fiscal year was marked by "slow U.S. and global growth coupled with global volatility, causing stock market performance to slow considerably."

It was the first year that Calstrs annual performance fell below the pension fund's assumed rate of return, or expectation of future investment earnings, since fiscal year 2011-12.

Real estate and private equity delivered the strongest returns with 13.4 percent and 9.1 percent. The worst-performing asset was inflation-sensitive securities, which returned a negative 4.7 percent.

Over the longer term, the pension fund saw higher rates of performance - 12.3 percent over the past three years, and 7.8 percent over 20 years.

"It's important to keep in mind that our investment horizon is 30 years and that any single year's over or underperformance will not make or break us," Calstrs Chief Investment Officer Christopher J. Ailman said in a statement on Friday.

Ailman said Calstrs investment staff had worked hard to add extra value, but they were "driven by the global economy and cannot squeeze 7.5 percent out of a flat global market."

"Remember, this is a marathon not a sprint," he said.

Calstrs sister fund, the California Public Employees' Retirement System, on Monday announced a 2.4 percent net rate of return for same period, also underperforming its annual assumed rate. Calpers is a $301 billion fund, while Calstrs, which administers benefits for California educators, is a $191.4 billion fund.

"The current year's performance will not adversely impact the long-term financial health of the system," said Jack Ehnes, Calstrs CEO.

Calstrs invests 57 percent of its portfolio in global equity, 16 percent in fixed income, 10 percent in private equity, 13 percent in real estate, 2 percent in inflation sensitive and absolute return asset; and almost 2 percent in cash. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Christian Plumb)