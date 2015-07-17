(Adds more context, quotes from executives)
SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 The California State
Teachers' Retirement System reported on Friday an investment
return of 4.8 percent for its fiscal year ending in June,
underperforming the system's assumed rate of return of 7.5
percent.
The country's second largest public pension fund, known as
Calstrs, reported that the past fiscal year was marked by "slow
U.S. and global growth coupled with global volatility, causing
stock market performance to slow considerably."
It was the first year that Calstrs annual performance fell
below the pension fund's assumed rate of return, or expectation
of future investment earnings, since fiscal year 2011-12.
Real estate and private equity delivered the strongest
returns with 13.4 percent and 9.1 percent. The worst-performing
asset was inflation-sensitive securities, which returned a
negative 4.7 percent.
Over the longer term, the pension fund saw higher rates of
performance - 12.3 percent over the past three years, and 7.8
percent over 20 years.
"It's important to keep in mind that our investment horizon
is 30 years and that any single year's over or underperformance
will not make or break us," Calstrs Chief Investment Officer
Christopher J. Ailman said in a statement on Friday.
Ailman said Calstrs investment staff had worked hard to add
extra value, but they were "driven by the global economy and
cannot squeeze 7.5 percent out of a flat global market."
"Remember, this is a marathon not a sprint," he said.
Calstrs sister fund, the California Public Employees'
Retirement System, on Monday announced a 2.4 percent net rate of
return for same period, also underperforming its annual assumed
rate. Calpers is a $301 billion fund, while Calstrs, which
administers benefits for California educators, is a $191.4
billion fund.
"The current year's performance will not adversely impact
the long-term financial health of the system," said Jack Ehnes,
Calstrs CEO.
Calstrs invests 57 percent of its portfolio in global
equity, 16 percent in fixed income, 10 percent in private
equity, 13 percent in real estate, 2 percent in inflation
sensitive and absolute return asset; and almost 2 percent in
cash.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Christian Plumb)