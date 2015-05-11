May 11 California needs an additional $5.7
billion per year to maintain its roads, according to a 10-year
planning report by the state's Department of Transportation.
Caltrans said in the report, released last week, that it
would need about $8 billion annually for the next 10 years to
reach management and improvement goals for its highway system,
but only $2.3 billion annually has been budgeted.
The report's release came as lawmakers and Democratic
Governor Jerry Brown are jockeying over funding issues in the
state budget. The governor's May revision of the budget is
expected later this week.
Caltrans said it needed the funding for critical
infrastructure projects to roadways and bridges planned over the
next decade. There are more than 50,000 state highway lane miles
and more than 13,000 bridges across the state.
"Many of the highways and bridges that were built in the
mid-20th century are in need of substantial renovation and
sometimes even replacement," Caltrans noted in its report [link:
bit.ly/1Ex2d6V]. "Our remarkable economy and more than 38
million residents are dependent on continued availability of
safe, reliable, well-maintained highways."
In January, Brown said the state needed $59 billion in
maintenance for its aging roads and bridges.
Caltrans estimated that only 59 percent of all state highway
lane miles were in good condition. A quarter of lane miles
needed preventative maintenance treatment, and roughly 16
percent were distressed and needed major rehabilitation.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)