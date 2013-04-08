SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 California's Assembly
approved a bill on Monday that would limit the ability of school
and community college districts to issue capital appreciation
bonds, a type of debt under intense scrutiny in the state
Legislature.
The most populous U.S. state's lawmakers became concerned
about the bonds, which defer payments while interest compounds,
swelling future payments, after learning a San Diego-area school
district will pay nearly $1 billion for a $105 million loan
through a capital appreciation bond deal.
The bill, AB 182, now goes to the state Senate.
State Treasurer Bill Lockyer supports the legislation, which
he said in statement would "protect taxpayers from terrible bond
deals while maintaining school districts' ability to provide
their parents and children needed facilities."
The legislation would bar maturities on capital appreciation
bonds from exceeding 25 years, limit debt service to no more
than four times the principal, and require deals for the debt to
allow early repayment for maturities longer than 10 years.
Nearly $92.8 billion of the debt has been issued since 1980,
and $77 billion of it remains to be repaid. Around a third of
the outstanding volume is on the books of issuers in California,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Capital appreciation bonds
have also been popular in Texas and Illinois.
Lockyer's statement noted that capital appreciation bond
deals may currently delay payments for decades while interest
compounds annually and prohibit school districts from paying off
the debt before it matures.