SAN FRANCISCO Jan 17 California's treasurer and
schools chief asked local school officials on Thursday to avoid
issuing capital appreciation bonds, which have prompted concerns
after one school district took on nearly $1 billion in debt for
a $105 million initial loan.
State Treasurer Bill Lockyer and State Superintendent of
Public Instruction Tom Torlakson urged school district officials
to stop issuing the bonds until reform legislation is fully
considered.
"In too many cases, CAB deals have forced taxpayers to pay
more than 10 times the principal to retire the bonds," they said
in a letter.
CABs, which have been popular with school districts in
states with fast-growing student enrollments, defer payments
while interest compounds, swelling payments when they start.
"Also, the transactions have been structured with 40-year
terms that delay interest and principal payments for decades,
resulting in huge balloon payments and burdens on future
taxpayers that cannot be justified," the letter said.
GOVERNOR ALSO WANTS REFORM
California officials grew concerned about capital
appreciation bonds last year due to controversy hanging over the
Poway Unified School District. It faces a bill of $981 million
for capital appreciation bonds it sold in 2011.
The San Diego-region school district will pay off the debt
from 2033 through 2051. The bonds cannot be repaid sooner.
Poway district officials have defended issuing the debt, but
its terms and cost stunned Republican state lawmakers from the
San Diego area and concern Lockyer and Torlakson, both
Democrats.
Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, also is keen on the
matter.
"The governor has told us he wants reforms. Key lawmakers
and legislative leaders have made clear they agree statutory
changes are needed," the letter said.
Nearly $92.8 billion of the debt has been issued since 1980,
and a large amount of it remains unpaid. Around a third of the
outstanding volume is on the books of issuers in California,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Capital appreciation bonds have also been popular in Texas
and Illinois.