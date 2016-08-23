SAN FRANCISCO Aug 23 California sold just over a third of the carbon permits it offered to cover emissions this year for the minimum price of $12.73 a tonne at last week's auction, regulators of the state's cap and trade program said on Tuesday.

California's cap-and-trade program is a key component of a broader effort to reduce the state's output of heat-trapping greenhouse gases to 1990 levels by the end of the decade.