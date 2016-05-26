By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 25 California sold just 11
percent of the carbon emission permits it offered at auction
last week, state environmental officials said on Wednesday, a
surprisingly poor showing that reinforced criticism that the
program has an oversupply of permits.
California and trading partner Quebec hold the quarterly
auctions as part of their cap-and-trade program, which puts a
price on carbon by requiring large emitters like manufacturers
and oil refineries to either cut their output or obtain a
steadily declining number of emissions permits.
California carbon allowances (CCAs) have been trading about
30 cents below the auction price floor of $12.73 per tonne in
the secondary market for weeks, pressured by concerns about a
lawsuit against the program and questions about its political
support.
The California Chamber of Commerce filed the lawsuit in
2012, arguing that the auctions amount to an illegal tax.
Earlier this year, an appeals court judge sent letters to
lawyers on both sides with detailed questions about the case,
shaking market confidence.
Some market sources had expected the state to sell at least
half of its offering, and were surprised that it sold just 7.3
million of the 67.7 million permits covering 2016 emissions and
9 percent of the permits offered to cover 2019 emissions.
Since California only managed to only sell permits consigned
to it by utility companies at the May auction, it will be
required to hold back about 36 million state-owned permits until
it conducts two consecutive sell-out auctions.
Market sources said the requirement, designed to remove
excess supply from the market, should help bring demand back in
the short term.
Mary Nichols, chair of market regulator the California Air
Resources Board, said the goal of the cap-and-trade program was
to reduce emissions, not sell permits. If allowances go unsold,
that means reductions are occurring beyond the program's annual
targets and the program is working, she said in a statement.
"Although the program, like all markets, is subject to some
fluctuation, we remain on a steady low-carbon trajectory with a
historic transition to more efficient and sustainable energy
use," Nichols said.
The weak demand raises the prospect that California will not
earn as much money from the sales as it had expected.
Money raised from the auctions goes into an account
dedicated to funding low-carbon programs like California's
high-speed rail project.
The state's failure to sell out of permits during its
February auction and again at last week's auction raises the
prospect that the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which was
expected by the state to receive about $2 billion a year, could
fall short.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Richard Chang)