By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 California is ready to link
its carbon cap-and-trade program with a similar effort in the
Canadian province of Quebec, a move that could pave the way for
further expansion of the market in coming years, state officials
said on Tuesday.
In a letter to Governor Jerry Brown, California Air
Resources Board chair Mary Nichols said that starting on Jan. 1,
businesses in both jurisdictions will be able to surrender
carbon emission permits generated by either territory to meet
their obligations under the program.
California has said that expanding the reach of its carbon
market, which came into force at the beginning of this year,
will help drive down compliance costs and amplify the program's
environmental benefits. Officials have said they hope to add
more partners soon.
"Linking the programs will provide a framework for
additional partners to join and demonstrate a workable template
for urgently needed climate action," Nichols said.
California has set a goal of cutting its output of
heat-trapping greenhouse gases back to 1990 levels by 2020. The
much smaller province of Quebec has a similar emissions
reduction target.
Nichols added that more time is needed before California and
Quebec can hold a joint carbon allowance auction, however.
Although California has already held four quarterly
auctions, Quebec will not hold its first official sale until
next month, meaning there is not sufficient time to fully vet
the electronic platform.
"We recommend that joint auctions only occur after readiness
for joint auctions is confirmed," Nichols said, adding that she
expects the systems to be ready sometime in 2014.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Joseph Radford)