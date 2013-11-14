By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 California's environmental
regulator can sell carbon emission permits at quarterly auctions
as part of the state's cap-and-trade program, a state court said
on Thursday, in a setback to businesses that argued that the
sales constitute an illegal tax.
The California Chamber of Commerce and tomato processor
Morning Star sued to stop the sales last year, arguing that the
permits should be given out freely to companies covered by the
program.
They said the California Air Resources Board (ARB)
overstepped its authority when it approved auctions as a
mechanism for distributing permits.
They also said a supermajority vote by the legislature was
required to implement the auctions, since in their minds it
constituted a new tax. California's landmark emissions reduction
law, AB 32, passed by a simple majority vote in 2006.
"The court does not find Petitioners' arguments persuasive,"
California Superior Court Judge Timothy M. Frawley wrote in a
decision dated November 12 but released publicly on Thursday.
"Although AB 32 does not explicitly authorize the sale of
allowances, it specifically delegates to ARB the discretion to
adopt a cap-and-trade program and to 'design' a system of
distribution of emissions allowances."
Allowance auctions are a common feature in carbon
cap-and-trade programs elsewhere, including Europe's emission
trading system and the northeast's Regional Greenhouse Gas
Initiative.
Environmentalists aligned with the state praised the ruling.
"The court sent a strong signal today, thoroughly affirming
California's innovative climate protection program - including
the vital safeguards to ensure that polluters are held
accountable for their harmful emissions," said Erica Morehouse,
an attorney with the Environmental Defense Fund.
But Allan Zaremberg, president and chief executive of the
California Chamber of Commerce, said he disagreed with the
decisions and indicated that an appeal was all but certain to
come next.
"It is ripe for review and reversal by the appellate court,"
he said.
The lawsuit was originally filed on Nov. 13, 2012, the eve
of the program's first auction, and was seen by many in the
environmental community as a stunt designed to inject
uncertainty into the system and drive down participation in the
inaugural auction.
It didn't work, and the state went on to hold a
well-subscribed first auction. Since then it has held three
additional auctions characterized by strong demand with few
technical problems. The program's fifth auction is scheduled to
take place on Nov. 19.
The sales have raised $396 million for the state so far,
money that was supposed to go toward efforts to further reduce
the state's greenhouse gas emissions until Governor Jerry Brown
decided instead to lend $500 million from the funds to the
California state legislature to plug gaps in the state's budget.
Brown has said the money will be repaid to the state-run
greenhouse gas emissions reduction account at a later date.
The cap-and-trade program is seen as a key tool in helping
the state reduce its emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases
back to 1990 levels by 2020.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)