By Dan Levine and Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 22 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday refused to revisit a ruling which upheld California's
low carbon fuel standard aimed at reducing
transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to a
court filing.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in San Francisco upheld California's regulations last year. In a
decision released on Wednesday, the 9th Circuit refused to
rehear the case before a larger panel of judges. The case could
still be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The state's low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) requires
reductions in carbon emissions for fuels to be measured
throughout the lifecycle - including production and
transportation as well as ultimate use. Out-of-state fuel
producers argue that it discriminates against their products and
favors California-produced fuels, which are not transported as
far.
Out-of-state oil and ethanol producers sued the state over
the standard and a federal judge in Fresno, California agreed
with them in 2011, but that decision was eventually overturned
by the appeal's court last year.
Writing for the majority, Judge Ronald M. Gould said
California is within its rights to implement laws designed to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"While a state may not mandate compliance with its preferred
policies in wholly out-of-state transactions, it may regulate
commerce within its boundaries even if one of its goals is to
influence the out-of-state choices of market participants," he
said. "This is what California
permissibly has done with the LCFS."
In a strongly worded dissent, seven judges said California
was that the LCFS threatens to "Balkanize our national economy."
"Our federal system grants states substantial discretion to
remedy perceived local problems. But the Constitution
sharply constrains their power to do so at the expense of other
states," said Judge Milan D. Smith.
Plaintiffs in the case said they will be evaluating their
legal options in the coming weeks. An appeal is expected.
"Although the LCFS clearly discriminates against fuels
produced in other states and violates the Commerce Clause of the
U.S. Constitution, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals chose to
deny our petition and uphold this biased law," said Richard
Moskowitz, general counsel for the American Fuel & Petrochemical
Manufacturers, one of the plaintiffs in the case.
