(Repeats to addition subscribers with no changes to text or
headline)
By By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO - Nov 13 California businesses
covered by the state's cap-and-trade program will soon be able
to use forest conservation projects to offset the carbon
emissions from their plants and factories after the state issued
the first batch of credits on Wednesday.
The state issued 1.2 million offset credits to the
19,000-acre Willits Woods project, which was developed by
Coastal Ridges LLC. The project is located in Mendocino County,
about 150 miles north of San Francisco.
The state also issued nearly 200,000 offsets for the Farm
Cove Improved Forest Management Project in eastern Maine, which
was developed by Finite Carbon and the Downeast Lakes Land
Trust.
Credits are issued to projects based on the number of metric
tonnes of carbon sequestered in trees in the forest. To qualify
for carbon credits, projects must store the carbon for at least
100 years, among other requirements.
Carbon offsets act as a cost-containment mechanism in the
carbon market because offsets generally cost less than
state-auctioned carbon allowances. A covered business might use
offsets to account for up to 8 percent of its cap-and-trade
compliance obligation.
On Wednesday, carbon allowances were valued at about $12
each in the secondary market, while carbon offset credits were
available in the $9 range, traders said.
Globally, destruction of forests produces about 15 percent
of annual greenhouse gas emissions, roughly equivalent to the
emissions of all the cars, trucks and buses.
Environmentalists praised the issuance of the forestry
credits by the California Air Resources Board, which regulates
the carbon market.
"Forests are a powerful tool in the fight against climate
change," said Louis Blumberg, California climate change
initiative director for the Nature Conservancy.
"We can't solve climate change if we don't reduce
deforestation."
(Reporting By Rory Carroll. Editing by Andre Grenon)