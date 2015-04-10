SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 California carbon futures were largely unchanged this week as traders awaited details of Ontario's expected announcement that it will join North America's largest carbon market, a move that could increase its size by 30 percent.

California's 2015 carbon emissions contract for April delivery was $12.47 a tonne on Friday, up 4 cents from Monday's price in light trading, traders said.

California carbon prices did not get an immediate boost from the Ontario news because it is not yet clear how stringent the program's cap will be or how it will distribute the allowances, traders said.

If the Ontario government hands out too many allowances to businesses at the outset of the program, it threatens to add excess allowances into a market already seen as oversupplied with permits.

"Until you see the allowance allocation versus the emissions, it's hard to be immediately bullish," one trader said on Friday.

"But in the long term, the more people you add, the better for the health of the market," he said.

Ontario, which has the highest GDP of any Canadian province, has a goal of reducing its emissions 15 percent below its 1990 level by 2020.

If left to run its course under a business-as-usual scenario, Ontario's emissions would reach 300 million tonnes in 2050, an increase of about 80 percent from 170 million tonnes in 2012, according to Olga Chistyakova, a senior carbon market analyst at Thomson Reuters.

The bulk of that growth is expected to come from transportation and electricity generation, accommodating a growing population, she said.

Traders said they expect the Ontario program to cap emissions from transportation, industry, natural gas and power sectors. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)