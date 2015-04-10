By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 10
futures were largely unchanged this week as traders awaited
details of Ontario's expected announcement that it will join
North America's largest carbon market, a move that could
increase its size by 30 percent.
California's 2015 carbon emissions contract for April
delivery was $12.47 a tonne on Friday, up 4 cents from Monday's
price in light trading, traders said.
California carbon prices did not get an immediate boost from
the Ontario news because it is not yet clear how stringent the
program's cap will be or how it will distribute the allowances,
traders said.
If the Ontario government hands out too many allowances to
businesses at the outset of the program, it threatens to add
excess allowances into a market already seen as oversupplied
with permits.
"Until you see the allowance allocation versus the
emissions, it's hard to be immediately bullish," one trader said
on Friday.
"But in the long term, the more people you add, the better
for the health of the market," he said.
Ontario, which has the highest GDP of any Canadian province,
has a goal of reducing its emissions 15 percent below its 1990
level by 2020.
If left to run its course under a business-as-usual
scenario, Ontario's emissions would reach 300 million tonnes in
2050, an increase of about 80 percent from 170 million tonnes in
2012, according to Olga Chistyakova, a senior carbon market
analyst at Thomson Reuters.
The bulk of that growth is expected to come from
transportation and electricity generation, accommodating a
growing population, she said.
Traders said they expect the Ontario program to cap
emissions from transportation, industry, natural gas and power
sectors.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)