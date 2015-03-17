By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 17
SAN FRANCISCO, March 17 California's February
carbon permit auction raised $629.5 million, bringing the
state's total from the program's 10 quarterly auctions almost to
$1.6 billion, state officials said on Tuesday.
Funds raised by the sale of the permits to large emitting
businesses like oil refineries and cement manufacturers are
deposited into a state account dedicated to funding clean energy
programs including California's ambitious high speed rail
project.
In 2013, California Governor Jerry Brown borrowed $500
million from the account to help plug holes in the state budget,
$100 million of which has been repaid. The remaining $400
million from the loan is dedicated to the bullet train project.
California's over two-year-old carbon cap and trade program
is a key component of the state's goal of reducing output of
heat-trapping greenhouse gases to 1990 levels by the end of the
decade, or about 15 percent below a business-as-usual scenario.
The state is currently on track to meet that target, officials
said.
By 2050, the state plans to ultimately cut greenhouse gas
emissions 80 percent below 1990 levels.
The February auction was the state's largest to date and its
first since the program expanded in January to cover
transportation fuels like gasoline and diesel and home heating
fuels like natural gas.
California's cap-and-trade program operates in conjunction
with the Canadian province of Quebec, which has similar
environmental goals. California officials hope to expand the
program to other U.S. states but the near-term prospects of that
are dim given a lack of enthusiasm in other state legislatures.
California and Quebec's next carbon permit auction will be
held in May.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by David Gregorio)