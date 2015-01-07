By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 6 California's newly expanded
carbon market is off to a better-than-expected start to the
year, with strong trading volumes driven by new participants,
traders said on Tuesday.
The market's benchmark December 2015 (v15) contract settled
at $13.10 a tonne on Tuesday, up 8 cents from the previous day's
close on the IntercontinentalExchange.
Traded volumes on Tuesday topped 2.7 million allowances,
well above the average daily volumes last year, traders said,
with buyers picking up allowances for a range of delivery dates.
"Volumes are certainly heavy," one broker said on Tuesday.
"We're seeing more emphasis on Q1 than we have in the past," he
said, referring to a surge of demand this week for contracts
that would deliver allowances later this month and next.
The two-year-old market more than doubled in size at the
start of the year by expanding to cover distributors of
transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel as well as
providers of home heating fuels like natural gas.
One trader said oil companies and others are already hedging
their carbon exposure to match what they think their gasoline
sales will be this year.
The environmental program also slightly tightened the amount
utilities, oil refineries and manufacturers can emit under the
program, which traders said could also boost demand for permits.
Despite the strong start, analysts forecast that the market
will be long allowances over the next few years due to
lower-than-expected emissions as a result of the
still-recovering California state economy. If so, that would
depress carbon prices over the short and medium term.
The first major test for the expanded market will come on
Feb. 18 when the state holds its first carbon permit auction of
the year.
The state, along with new trading partner Quebec, will put
73.6 million permits covering emissions this year and 10.4
million allowances covering 2018 emissions on the block, making
it the program's largest auction ever.
If the state manages to sell all of those permits, it will
further stimulate secondary market buying, pushing prices up
further, traders said.
"If that auction is a success, the market should continue to
go higher," a trader said.
