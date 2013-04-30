* Improving economy helps fill coffers
* Focus remains on wages, pensions and healthcare costs
* San Jose eyes sales tax increase
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, April 30 Stockton, the biggest
U.S. city to have filed for bankruptcy, forecasts $840,000 more
in the current fiscal year than its officials initially
anticipated, one sign of how local revenues in California are
picking up after several years of declines.
How the modest increase plays out for Stockton, which has a
$155 million budget, remains to be seen as the city of 300,000
is preparing a plan for adjusting its debt after recently
winning court approval to press on with its bankruptcy case.
Other California cities have outlined more substantial
revenue gains as the state's economy gradually improves.
But the budgets of California cities, which shocked the $3.7
trillion municipal bond market last year with three bankruptcies
filed in a matter of few weeks, will remain tight and face
long-term fiscal challenges from pensions and healthcare costs.
In Los Angeles, the state's biggest city, Mayor Antonio
Villaraigosa has proposed pairing an additional $111 million in
revenue with spending cuts, reducing funds for healthcare for
many city employees and asking them to give up a pay raise to
help close a $216 million budget gap.
San Diego's revenues have also been strengthening and are
seen expanding by about $31 million in the next fiscal year over
the current year, allowing the mayor of California's
second-biggest city to propose spending increases.
The two Southern California cities are posting gains in
revenue from property taxes as housing activity improves, from
sales taxes as consumers shop more and from hotel-room taxes
paid by tourists.
"Property values are increasing, retail sales are
increasing, the city has an unprecedented number of visitors,"
said Miguel Santana, Los Angeles' city administrative officer
and budget point-man. "Revenue, I think, is doing well."
Northern California's two largest cities, San Jose and San
Francisco, are likewise collecting more money, thanks to
high-tech businesses like Google Inc fueling their
region's economy, which has been California's job engine in
recent years.
California's jobless rate fell to 9.4 percent in March, one
of the highest rate among all states but the lowest level in
more than four years.
San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed said his city, California's
third-largest, expects revenue to rise by 3 percent in its next
fiscal year beginning in July. "There's a lot more money
floating around," he said.
'WE CELEBRATE FLAT'
By contrast, Fresno's overall revenue is flat. But that's
good news for Mark Scott, city manager of California's
fifth-largest city. "It's been negative the past couple years so
it's a better situation," he said. "We celebrate flat around
here."
Despite improving revenue, California cities still face
budget gaps and pressure to restore services cut in recent
years, said Moody's Investors Service analyst Eric Hoffman.
At the same time, cities must find ways to pare spending on,
or raise revenue for, retiree health care and pensions, two
types of spending that have been on the upswing.
Both are key issues in the Stockton bankruptcy. Like other
cities paying into the California Public Employees' Retirement
System, Stockton's pension fund contributions will increase due
to a new policy to fully fund the system over 30 years.
Moody's said on Monday it still expects more downgrades than
upgrades this year for local governments, which "continue to
grapple with ongoing credit pressures, including growing pension
and healthcare costs and reduced support from higher levels of
government."
"You might say that cities are treading water," said Moody's
Hoffman.
Fresno is treading strenuously. Moody's in January
downgraded to a junk-level Ba1 from Baa2 Fresno's lease revenue
bonds, citing the city's "exceedingly weak financial position."
To balance its books, Fresno needs more revenue, salary and
healthcare concessions from city workers, and voter approval to
outsource garbage services, Scott said. "To break even next
year, those three things have to happen," he said.
In contrast, San Francisco had its general obligation bonds
upgraded by Moody's, to Aa1 from Aa2, in the first quarter in
part because of solid revenue growth.
But San Francisco also faces a shortfall, of about $124
million in its 2014 fiscal year, and officials expect the cost
of services offered by California's fourth-largest city, fueled
by salary, pension and benefit costs, will outpace revenue
growth over the next five years.
San Jose is on firmer financial footing after several years
of austerity and a ballot measure last year to rein in pensions
costs. Still, Reed wants to fill the city's coffers more in case
Silicon Valley slumps and chills the local economy.
Reed, who expects a $5.5 million budget gap for San Jose's
next fiscal year compared with a shortfalls of more than $100
million in 2011 and 2012, said he may try to rally San Jose's
city council to put a tax measure to voters next year. "The most
likely candidate based on the polling we've done is a sales tax
increase," he said.