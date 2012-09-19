SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Cities in California face
ongoing financial challenges from rising employee compensation
and restrictions on their ability to raise revenue, which will
maintain pressure on their credit ratings, Fitch Ratings said in
a statement on Wednesday.
"Even as the broader economy shows signs of stabilization,
California cities face state-specific uncertainties based on
their diverse economic profiles, and revenue raising
environment," Karen Ribble, senior Director in Fitch's Public
Finance group, said in the statement.
"California cities facing the most fiscal stress are those
with limited options to address budget imbalance, reinforcing
the divide between the strong and the weak," Ribble added.
Fitch downgraded nine California cities last year and three
this year, representing 30 percent of its portfolio of cities in
the state. Concerns about municipal bankruptcies were stoked
this year by Chapter 9 bankruptcy filings by the cities of
Stockton and San Bernardino.
"While the costs of bankruptcy - both financial and
reputational - remain high, some cities may see bankruptcy as
worthwhile depending on how the outcome of current cases affects
incentives," Fitch said in its statement.
"Stockton and San Bernardino are concerning because in both
cases management suggested bondholders accept delayed, and
perhaps reduced, payments rather than significant reductions in
labor costs, though San Bernardino does provide for full debt
service in its current budget," Fitch said.
Moody's Investors Service last month noted the potential for
other financially distressed cities in the most populous U.S.
state to seek Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection from their
creditors in the wake of San Bernardino's bankruptcy filing.
"San Bernardino's bankruptcy is not a sign of systemic risks
in the municipal market, but the filing does signal the level of
distress and potential for an increase in bankruptcy filings,
particularly among California cities," Moody's said in a report.
Fitch rates 40 of 482 cities in California with an average
unlimited tax general obligation rating (ULTGO) of 'AA,' which
the rating agency said is consistent with its ULTGO rating for
municipalities nationwide.