SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Many of the roughly 200
California cities rated by Standard & Poor's are poised to see
their credit quality improve this year, the rating agency said
in a report on Tuesday.
"Many of California's cities may experience an economic
recovery in 2013 as revenues continue to strengthen," the report
said. "While the credit quality of a minority of issuers could
decline, many of the state's 202 rated cities that see revenue
improvement will likely see credit quality improvement in 2013."
Three cities - Stockton, San Bernardino and Mammoth Lakes -
filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection last year, triggering
concern in the U.S. municipal debt market that other cities with
strained finances in America's most populous state could seek
court protection from their creditors.
But there was no contagion as local governments slashed
spending to keep their budgets balanced, S&P noted.
"Despite the trio of bankruptcy protection filings in the
state last year, most California cities absorbed the impact of
the Great Recession and preserved their credit quality," the
report said.
"We believe the small number of municipal bankruptcies is a
testimony to the resilience of local governments and their
ability and willingness to scale back expenditures and align
them with lower revenues," the report added.
It noted that 92.5 percent of the California cities rated by
S&P carry mid- to high-investment grade ratings while 7.5
percent have low investment or speculative grade ratings.