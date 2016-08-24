By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 California lawmakers voted
to extend the state's climate change fighting efforts out to
2030 on Wednesday, giving a new lease on life to the most
ambitious climate change program in the country.
The California state Senate voted 25-13 in support of a bill
setting a 2030 emissions reduction target just hours after the
state Assembly passed a linked bill to increase legislative
oversight of the state's climate change programs by a vote of
44-28.
Both bills will now go to Governor Jerry Brown, who has said
he will sign them into law.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll)