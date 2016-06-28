June 28 Two adults and four children were killed early on Tuesday after their minivan was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer and burst into flames as it tumbled down an embankment north of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said.

The dead are believed to be two mothers and their children, local media reported, citing the CHP.

"When we arrived on scene, we saw the van starting to catch fire. We saw the husbands come running up to us, told us their families were in the vehicle still," Officer Dan Williams told Los Angeles television station KABC in video posted online.

The husbands, believed to be the fathers of the two families, were airlifted to a hospital with severe arm burns after they tried in vain to rescue the women and children trapped inside the burning van, the Los Angeles Times and KABC-TV reported.

Williams said in the video interview that he and his partner tried in vain to extricate the women and children after the crash, which occurred along Interstate 5 about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

"My partner went and tried to get in through the van door," Williams said. "The flames came at him, he had to back out. I grabbed the fire extinguisher, I tried to extinguish the flames, but the van burst into flames very, very quickly and we were unable to assist in getting anybody out of the van."

Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina said by phone that the department dispatched units at about 3:30 a.m. local time to the crash site near the community of Gorman.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Frank Romero said that six people were killed in the crash, two adults and four children, but did not release their names or immediately confirm reports that they were mothers and their children. Romero said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.

The van initially came to a stop on the far right shoulder of the highway after a collision with another car. But it remained in the path of oncoming traffic and was then struck from behind by the big rig, the Los Angeles Times and KABC-TV reported.

Footage of the crash site showed the burned out van angled backward down a steep embankment off the side of the highway. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Dan Grebler)