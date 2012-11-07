SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 California's credit quality
looks to improve after voters approved a measure on Tuesday that
increases taxes to avoid education spending cuts in the near
term and bolster the state's budget in coming years, Standard &
Poor's Rating Services' analysts said in a note on Wednesday.
"The measure does more than temporarily increase operating
revenues and, in our view, is the linchpin to the governor's
broader, multiyear strategy for reversing the state's negative
budget position," the analysts said.
"By providing a temporary but significant boost in tax
revenues and permanently lowering its general fund spending
baseline, we believe Proposition 30 helps alleviate the state's
chronic fiscal strain," the analysts added.
They said improvement in California's credit rating depends
on whether its legislature will be able to enact substantive
fiscal reforms now that it has additional revenue from
Proposition 30 to stabilize the state's finances.
"There is potential, in our view, for material improvement
of the state's credit quality if lawmakers reach agreement on
reforms that help stabilize the state's fiscal performance while
the temporary taxes are in effect," the analysts said.
But if lawmakers fall short, California's budget deficit
could return when Proposition 30's tax increases expire and "we
would be unlikely to view the state's credit quality as
significantly improved," the analysts said.
S&P rates California's general obligation debt 'A-minus'
with a positive outlook. The rating is lower than all other
states other than Illinois.
Brown, a fixture in California politics, and Democratic
lawmakers opted to put Proposition 30 to voters after failing to
win support from Republicans for tax increases.
Brown and Democrats also passed a budget which depended on
voters approving Proposition 30. Failure would have triggered $6
billion in cuts aimed mainly at education spending in the middle
of the current school year, including $5.4 billion in cuts to
schools and community colleges.
Proposition 30 raises the state sales tax by a quarter-cent
for four years, and increases for seven years, income tax rates
for individuals who earn more than $250,000 a year.
S&P's analysts said that revenue raised by the measure may
help California pay down 74 percent of its approximately $34
billion in off-balance-sheet obligations from budget liabilities
and payment deferrals over the past decade.
Revenue from the measure will also help pay for the state's
so-called "realignment" initiatives pushed by Brown, the
analysts said.
The initiatives involve handing responsibility for some
programs, such as jailing low-level criminal offenders, to local
officials. Helping secure funds for realignment will help reduce
the state's base spending over the long term, the analysts said.
One concern for S&P over Proposition 30 is that the measure
"could exaggerate the state's tendency for revenue volatility"
as 80 percent of its new revenue will come from high-income
taxpayers, the analysts said.
California relies heavily on income taxes for its revenue.
Revenue has plunged in recent years due to the housing crash,
financial market turmoil, recession and high unemployment,
forcing California's leaders to rely on spending cuts and
various one-time moves to keep the state's books balanced.