By Steve Gorman
Aug 4 The mayor of Stockton, California, was
arrested on Thursday on a felony eavesdropping charge stemming
from a strip poker game he is accused of surreptitiously
recording at a summer camp he hosts for disadvantaged inner-city
children, prosecutors said.
Mayor Anthony Ray Silva, 41, was also charged with three
misdemeanor counts - contributing to the delinquency of a minor,
child endangerment and furnishing alcoholic beverages to
individuals under the legal drinking age of 21, according to a
criminal complaint filed in court.
Silva is accused of using his cellphone to make an audio
recording of conversation among several young people, including
a 16-year-old boy, who were playing strip poker with the mayor
inside his cabin at the camp.
Prosecutors said in a media statement it was evident that
the participants, who were naked, were recorded against their
will. Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe said those
present besides the mayor included two to three females and
three males, all ranging in age from 18 to 20.
The criminal complaint further accuses Silva of supplying
alcohol to six underage youths. Prosecutors said some were camp
counselors.
The incidents, according to prosecutors, took place last
August at the Stockton Silver Lake Camp in Amador County, which
lies in California Gold Country on the edge of the Sierras
northeast of Stockton.
In addition to hosting unprivileged children at the
city-leased camp each summer, Silva has served as president of
the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stockton for the past six years.
Silva's lawyer, Mark Reichel, told Reuters his client "will
be vindicated" and suggested the case was politically motivated,
noting that the mayor, a Republican, faces a tough election
run-off in November against a Democratic city councilman.
Asked whether Silva was playing strip poker with youths from
his camp, Reichel replied, "I highly doubt it." Reichel added,
"I can't wait to fight them in court, so we can expose the
epidemic of kids at summer camp playing strip poker."
Silva was elected mayor of Stockton, a city of about 300,000
east of San Francisco, in November 2012, months after the
municipality filed for bankruptcy. The city emerged from
bankruptcy protection in February 2015.
Silva, who is not married, was arrested by FBI agents
Thursday morning at the camp and released on $20,000 bond later
in the day.
His next court date is Aug. 18. If convicted of the charges,
he could face up to three years in prison.
