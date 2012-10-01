SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 California's debt service
costs will rise as the state plans to issue a combined $12.79
billon in new-money general obligation and lease revenue bonds
in its current and next fiscal years, the state treasurer's
office said in a report on Monday.
The state's ratio of debt service payments to general fund
revenue is expected to rise to 8.9 percent in its current fiscal
year from 7.9 percent in the fiscal year ended in June,
according to the report.
The ratio will increase more in the next fiscal year if
voters reject Governor Jerry Brown's tax measure on the November
ballot, the report added.
The ballot measure, if approved, would raise income tax
rates on wealthy taxpayers and the state's sales tax to prevent
spending cuts to education programs over the short term and
support general state spending in coming years.
State Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office estimates that with an
additional $12.79 billion in issued bonds, California's debt
service payments from its general fund will increase by $35.03
million in the current fiscal year and $392.50 million in its
next fiscal year.
California plans to issue $4.19 billion of general
obligation bonds and $1.06 billion of lease revenue debt in its
current fiscal year, followed by $5.27 billion of general
obligation bonds and $2.27 billion of lease revenue debt in the
fiscal year beginning next July.
Moody's Investors Service rates California's general
obligation bonds A1 while Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and
Fitch Ratings both rate the state's general fund-backed bonds
A-minus.