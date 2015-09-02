(Adds quotes from bill author, opponent and asset management
company)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 A bill requiring
California's state pension funds Calpers and CalSTRS to sell
their investments in coal companies passed the Assembly on
Wednesday, a major step for legislation that backers hope will
inspire other funds to address climate change.
The bill, which passed by a vote of 43 to 27, would require
CalPers and CalSTRS - public employee pension funds that manage
a combined $476 billion in assets - to liquidate holdings in
companies that generate at least half of their revenue from coal
mining by July 2017.
CalPers invests in about 20 to 30 thermal coal mining
companies valued at approximately $100 million to $200 million,
a spokesman said. Coal companies it invests in include Peabody
Energy and Arch Coal, according to its latest
investment report. Neither company was immediately available for
comment.
CalSTRS has holdings of around $40 million, a spokesman
said. Both Calpers and CalSTRS did not take a formal position on
the legislation and both declined comment after the vote.
"Coal is losing value quickly and investing in coal is a
losing proposition for our retirees," said Senate President pro
Tempore Kevin de León, the bill's author.
"It's a nuisance to public health and it's inconsistent with
our values as a state on the forefront of efforts to address
global climate change," he said.
Prior to the vote, bill opponent Assembly member James
Gallagher said lawmakers should not make investment decisions
based on "emotionalism."
"Let's not attempt to micromanage and stop the state's
public pension boards from making new investments or renewing
existing investments."
The California bill is the latest in the international coal
"divestment" movement. Norway's parliament recently voted to
reduce coal investments by its $880 billion sovereign wealth
fund. Stanford University and the University of Maine have made
similar moves.
"This is a landmark bill because it represents the first
time state pension funds have divested on the grounds of climate
change," said Will Lana, a partner at Trillium Asset Management,
a "sustainable" investment firm that represents $2.2 billion.
New York and Massachusetts are in the early stages of
considering similar bills, he said.
Backers also hope the bill will send a message that the U.S.
is serious about combating climate change ahead of international
climate change talks in Paris later this year.
The bill, which passed the state Senate in June, now heads
to Governor Jerry Brown, who has not formally stated his
position but who is still expected to sign it into law.
"Given the serious challenge of climate change, this
proposal deserves careful consideration," Brown spokesman Evan
Westrup told Reuters.
This is not the first time CalPers and CalSTRS investment
decisions have been managed through legislation.
Existing law prohibits both retirement systems from
investing in companies with active business operations in Sudan
or companies with investments in the Iranian energy sector.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Bernard Orr)