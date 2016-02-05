(Adds sentencing details, trial defense position; paragraphs
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 5 A Southern California doctor
was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Friday for
over-prescribing drugs that caused the fatal overdose of three
patients in a murder case capped by the first conviction of its
kind in the United States.
The case against Dr. Hsiu Ying "Lisa" Tseng, 46, comes amid
what public health officials describe as a national epidemic of
drug abuse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has
said the trend is fueling nearly 17,000 overdose deaths
annually, as well as a rise in heroin addiction.
A Los Angeles jury in October convicted Tseng of three
counts of second-degree murder in a case prosecutors said showed
she put greed above patients' wellbeing.
She was also found guilty of 19 counts of unlawfully
prescribing a controlled substance and one count of obtaining a
controlled substance by fraud.
Her sentence requires Tseng to serve at least 30 years in
prison before she is eligible for parole. The defense sought a
15-years-to-life term.
Addressing the court just before she was sentenced, Tseng
expressed remorse for her patients' deaths and their families'
loss, saying, "I know I cannot turn back the clock," according
to a courtroom account by City News Service.
Defense lawyers argued at trial that her patients put
themselves in jeopardy by taking drug dosages far in excess of
what Tseng prescribed.
Criminally prosecuting physicians for patients' deaths is
relatively rare, with one notable case being the 2011
involuntary manslaughter conviction of Dr. Conrad Murray for
giving pop star Michael Jackson a fatal dose of a surgical
anesthetic to help him sleep.
Prosecutors said Tseng's conviction after a six-week trial
marked the first time in which a U.S. physician was found guilty
of murder for over-prescribing drugs.
Licensed to practice in 1997, Tseng opened a storefront
medical office in 2005 in Rowland Heights, a hillside community
east of Los Angeles that is home to many upper-middle-class and
wealthy immigrants from China, Taiwan and South Korea.
At trial, prosecutors pointed to nine overdose deaths
associated with Tseng's practice in less than three years,
during which they said she had made $5 million from her clinic,
dispensing addictive medications to patients unnecessarily.
The drugs included powerful narcotics such as oxycodone,
methadone and hydrocodone, and sedatives like Xanax and Valium.
Tseng, a Michigan State University medical school graduate
who specialized in internal medicine, surrendered her doctor's
license prior to arrest. Her license to prescribe drugs was
revoked.
