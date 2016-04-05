LOS ANGELES A man who nearly drove his sports utility vehicle over a cliff in the posh beach front community of Malibu managed to escape his dangling car unharmed, only to be hit by a passing bus as he stumbled away from the wreckage, police said.

The victim, who was not identified by authorities, was conscious and breathing after being hit by the tour bus and he was transported to a hospital for treatment after the accident Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on its Facebook page.

There was no update on his condition on Monday morning, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

According to the sheriff's department the man lost control of his SUV as he drove along Malibu Canyon Road about 30 miles (50 km) west of Los Angeles, almost careening over an embankment.

A photograph from the scene provided by the sheriff's department showed the vehicle's damaged front end hanging over a concrete barrier.

The accident was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

"This is another reminder of the need to drive safely through the canyons of our beautiful area and to use extreme caution at the scene of a traffic collision," the sheriff's department said in the Facebook post.

