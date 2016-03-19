LOS ANGELES, March 18 The pilot of a Lufthansa
passenger jumbo jet reported a drone aircraft nearly collided
with the airliner on Friday on its landing approach to Los
Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation
Administration.
The close encounter between the wide-body, four-engine
Airbus A380 and the drone occurred at about 1:30 p.m. at an
altitude of 5,000 feet (152 metres) as the unmanned aircraft
passed about 200 feet (61 meters) over the Lufthansa flight 14
miles (22.5 km) east of the airport, the FAA said.
No evasive action was taken by the airline crew, and the
plane, Lufthansa Flight 456, safely made its landing minutes
later without further incident, according to FAA spokesman Ian
Gregor.
The FAA immediately alerted the Los Angeles Police
Department's air support division, an LAPD spokesman said.
The number of passengers and crew aboard the plane was not
immediately reported by authorities, nor was the flight's
origin.
Federal regulations generally bar drone aircraft and model
airplanes from flying higher than 400 feet (122 meters) or
within 5 miles (8 km) of an airport without first contacting air
traffic control and airport authorities. Operators also must
keep their drones away from other aircraft, sporting events and
other groups of people.
The FAA has received at least 42 reports of drones flying
unsafely near LAX, the nation's second-busiest airport, since
2014, according to a Los Angeles Times analysis last fall of
federal data released by U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of
California.
The data shows nearly 200 pilot reports of close encounters
involving drones in California alone during the past two years,
the most in any state, according to the Times.
Responding to heightened concerns about rogue drone flights
near airports, the FAA issued a rule in December requiring drone
hobbyists as young as 13 years of age to register their unmanned
aircraft online with the government.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)