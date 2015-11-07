By Sharon Bernstein
| LODI, Calif.
LODI, Calif. Nov 7 With their red heads, 7-foot
(2.13 m) wingspan and a trilling call, migrating Sandhill Cranes
provide a dramatic sunset spectacle as they land by the
thousands in wetlands near Sacramento each night during the fall
and winter.
But the state's ongoing drought has left the cranes, along
with millions of other waterfowl that migrate from Canada and
other northern climes to spend the winter in California, with
fewer places to land, threatening their health as they crowd in
on one another to seek shelter and food.
"They're left with fewer and fewer places to go, which will
start to have impacts on their population," said Meghan Hertel,
who works on habitat issues for the Audubon Society in
California. "They can die here from starvation or disease or be
weaker for their flight back north."
The cranes are a beloved sight in California's Sacramento
and San Joaquin Valleys when they arrive each fall.
Tourists flock to see them as they take off en masse at dawn
or land in a series of swooping, trilling groups as the sun goes
down. This weekend, the town of Lodi near the Sacramento-San
Joaquin River Delta holds its annual crane festival, complete
with tours of the wetlands where the five-foot tall birds spend
their days foraging for food and their nights roosting in
shallow water.
California's Central Valley - which includes both the San
Joaquin and the Sacramento - provides winter lodging for 60
percent of the world's 10,000 remaining greater Sandhill Cranes,
a taller crane variety that is listed as a threatened species by
the state, according to the Audubon Society. As many as 25,000
of their shorter cousins, the lesser Sandhill Cranes, also roost
in the region.
But the wildlife refuges set up to replace natural habitat
long diminished by the dams and levees built by humans in the
most-populous U.S. state are themselves drier this year, and
fewer acres of wetland are available to the birds.
And in an ironic twist, farmers criticized by some
conservationists for flooding their corn, rice and alfalfa
fields have cut back the practice dramatically as the drought
has worn on, saving water but reducing habitat for waterfowl,
who rely on the wet acreage to roost and feed.
"The impact of not having flooded agricultural fields
available to the birds is huge," said Craig Isola, deputy
project leader for the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge
Complex.
In the Sacramento Valley north of the Delta, flooded fields
rich with unused grain, insects and other nutrients supply half
of the food eaten by migratory birds each year, Isola said.
But this year, rice farmers plan to flood just 100,000 of
the 300,000 acres that they normally cover with about five
inches of water, said Paul Buttner, environmental affairs
manager for the California Rice Commission.
Wetland acreage is also down at the wildlife refuges managed
by state and federal agencies.
That's because even though the refuges are located in areas
that were once natural wetlands, the water that would have
flowed to them a century or more ago has long since been blocked
by dams, levees and reservoirs meant to help manage water for a
state that has grown to include 39 million residents.
As a result, the refuges receive an allocation of water each
year from regional water suppliers, which they then use to flood
their lands just in time for migratory birds to come in the
fall.
The state's catastrophic drought, now in its fourth year,
led the regulators who manage California's water supply to cut
back the allocation for the refuges by up to 45 percent for
2015.
Rain is expected to help ease conditions in the southern
part of the state, thanks to the weather and Pacific Ocean
warming phenomenon known as El Nino, relief that would also
provide more wet habitat for migratory birds.
But El Nino doesn't always bring rain as far north as the
Sacramento Valley or the Delta area, so there is a chance that
dry conditions will linger here.
If that happens, the cranes, ducks, geese and other
migratory birds that winter in the state's midsection would have
to crowd in to dramatically smaller wetland areas, making it
easier to spread of such diseases as avian cholera.
"If a disease outbreak occurs we could lose a lot more of
them than we would in a normal year," said Dan Yparraguirre,
deputy director of the California Department of Fish and
Wildlife.
Birds might also be weakened by a lack of food.
"They will have less access to food and poorer body
condition come spring, then when they migrate north they may not
make it," he said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Alan Crosby)