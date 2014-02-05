WASHINGTON Feb 5 The White House threatened to
veto legislation on Wednesday that would curtail federal rules
limiting the amount of water pumped out of California's San
Joaquin-Sacramento River delta while the state struggles with
its worst drought in decades.
The Obama administration said the bill would "undermine
years of collaboration between local, state, and federal
stakeholders to develop a sound water quality control plan for
the Bay-Delta."
The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the
Republican-backed water bill later on Wednesday.
A record-breaking dry spell has led to a water crisis that
could further endanger California's Central Valley agriculture
hub.
Supporters of the bill have argued that it would help
provide relief by allowing state and federal water managers to
deliver water to farmers and communities during dry years.
The White House said in a statement that it "strongly
opposes" the bill. "H.R. 3964 would repeal the San Joaquin River
Settlement Agreement, which the Congress enacted to resolve 18
years of contentious litigation. Full repeal of the settlement
agreement would likely result in the resumption of costly
litigation, creating an uncertain future for river restoration
and water delivery operations for water users on the San Joaquin
River."