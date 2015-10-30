By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 30 Upscale Beverly Hills
is among four California cities where water utilities have been
fined for not forcing residents to conserve enough water during
California's unrelenting four-year drought, officials said on
Friday.
The wealthy Los Angeles area municipality was fined $61,000
on Thursday, making it the only community not located in a
desert singled out for penalties, the California State Water
Resources Board said.
Californians are under orders from the water board and
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown to cut water usage by 25 percent
over the levels used in 2013. As a whole, the state has met that
goal for four months running, regulators said on Friday.
But the Cities of Beverly Hills, Indio, Redlands and the
Coachella Valley Water Districts have not met the standard, said
Cris Carrigan, director of the water board's Office of
Enforcement.
