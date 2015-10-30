(Adds response from Beverly Hills, paragraphs 10, 11)
By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 30 Upscale Beverly Hills
is among four California cities where water utilities have been
fined for not forcing residents to conserve enough water during
California's unrelenting four-year drought, officials said on
Friday.
The wealthy Los Angeles area municipality was fined $61,000
on Thursday, making it the only community not located in a
desert singled out for penalties, the California State Water
Resources Board said.
"Some urban water suppliers simply have not met the
requirements laid before them," said Cris Carrigan, director of
the water board's Office of Enforcement. "For these four
suppliers, it's been too little too late."
"For those who aren't (conserving) and who are wasting
water, you should be ashamed of yourselves," Carrigan said.
Californians are under orders from the water board and
Democratic Governor Jerry Brown to cut water usage by 25 percent
over the levels used in 2013. As a whole, the state has met that
goal for four months running, regulators said on Friday.
From June through August, California residents and
businesses have saved 253 billion gallons of water, board
Chairwoman Felicia Marcus told reporters on Friday.
But the cities of Beverly Hills, Indio and Redlands and the
Coachella Valley Water District have not met the standard and
each were fined $61,000, the board said.
Beverly Hills, where some wealthy property owners continue
to maintain lush green lawns despite orders to conserve,
residents used about 169 gallons of water per person during the
month of September, compared to 68 gallons used by residents of
Los Angeles.
Beverly Hills residents have wasted 175 million gallons of
water since June, Carrigan said on the conference call.
In a statement sent to reporters on Friday, Beverly Hills
spokeswoman Cheryl Friedling said that the city is very
concerned about not meeting the state conservation mandate and
has been working aggressively toward that goal, even setting up
a program to impose financial penalties on customers who waste
water.
But she said the program did not start until this month. The
city also plans to hire additional staff to investigate
violations of conservation rules and put individual customers on
personalized conservation programs if necessary.
The municipalities and utilities that received the fines had
all been warned in August that they were not meeting the state's
mandated conservation targets, Carrigan said. He said he
expected them to pay the fines from reserve funds and did not
know whether the agencies would seek to recoup the money from
ratepayers.
Regulators urged continued conservation even if the El Nino
weather phenomenon brings winter storms to the state, because
the precipitation may not fall far enough north to replenish the
vital mountain snowpack that melts in the spring to feed the
state's streams and reservoirs.
"We're in a tough pickle on this," Marcus said. "We have to
prepare for drought and flooding at the same time."
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler, Eric
Beech and David Gregorio)