SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 California Governor
Jerry Brown signed emergency legislation on Friday that
fast-tracks over $1 billion in funding for drought relief and
water infrastructure within the parched state.
California is in its fourth year of a record-breaking
drought, prompting officials to issue strict statewide
conservation measures and to reduced water supplies for farmers.
"This funding is just one piece of a much larger effort to
help those most impacted by the drought and prepare the state
for an uncertain future," said Brown in a statement. "Rain is
not in the forecast and every Californian must be doing their
utmost to conserve water."
The funding would accelerate emergency aid to struggling
California cities and communities, including emergency food aid,
drinking water, water recycling, conservation awareness, and
flood protection funding.
The aid follows actions by the State Water Resources Control
to pass the most stringent statewide measures in the state's
history, limiting outdoor irrigation and requiring bars and
restaurants to serve water only when specifically asked by
patrons.
Last November, state voters passed a $7.5 billion water
bond, the most significant statewide investment in water supply
infrastructure in decades, to fund water storage, watershed
protection and restoration, and drinking water protection. The
state has also committed over $870 million in drought relief
since last year to drought-affected communities.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell last month
pledged almost $20 million in federal drought relief in the
state's agricultural heartland in the Central Valley.
California did experience rain storms in December and
February that helped to fill some state's reservoirs higher than
they were at this time last year, but most still have less water
than historical averages show is typical.
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by David Gregorio, Bernard
Orr)