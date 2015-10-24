By Sharon Bernstein
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Oct 23 Their lawns dry and
their trees on the verge of dying, Californians have
dramatically cut water use during the state's relentless
drought, only to learn that many local utilities are hiking
rates to make up for the lost revenue.
Water providers in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area
and other parts of the state have recently told customers that
rates will go up at least temporarily, as utilities struggle to
pay for building and repairing pipes, buying water and other
costs, even as customers cut back.
"Droughts are costly for water agencies," said Lisa Lien
Mager, spokeswoman for the Association of California Water
Agencies. "Revenues are being affected by the mandatory
conservation but at the same time costs are going up."
California is in the fourth year of a punishing drought that
has led farmers to fallow a half-million acres (202,343
hectares) for each of the past two years, and led Democratic
Governor Jerry Brown to order mandatory 25-percent cutbacks in
statewide water use.
In Los Angeles, conservation led to a $111 million drop in
revenues during the fiscal year that ended July 1, a period
mostly before the mandatory cutbacks kicked into high gear,
Department of Water and Power budget director Neil Guglielmo
said Friday.
The city is implementing a temporary increase Guglielmo says
will add about $2 per month to customers' bills, while recouping
about half of the losses.
Other agencies implementing or considering drought-related
water rate hikes include the Contra Costa Water District, the
East Bay Municipal Utility District and the San Diego Public
Utilities Department.
In Contra Costa County, a suburban area east of San
Francisco, utility managers implemented a drought surcharge of
50 cents for every 748 gallons (2,830 liters) used, said
spokeswoman Jennifer Allen. As a result, the bimonthly bill for
a customer using 300 gallons (1,135 liters) per day - a 25
percent cutback over the county's typical use when the drought
began - would be $133, about $12 more than it would have been
without the surcharge.
Max Gomberg, senior environmental scientist for the State
Water Resources Control Board, said that many utilities,
including those serving the Southern California communities of
Irvine and Riverside, had planned ahead for the drought and did
not have to raise rates.
The others, he said, should expect some consumer backlash.
"From the customer's perspective, it's 'I'm conserving and
now you're charging me more,'" Gomberg said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)