Dec 22 Real estate heir Robert Durst, charged in
the 15-year-old murder of a longtime friend as a television show
suggested he might have killed her, will return to California
from Louisiana to face a homicide charge, prosecutors said on
Tuesday.
Durst, who also faces charges of illegal firearms possession
in federal court in Louisiana, will be arraigned on a single
murder charge in the 2000 killing of writer Susan Berman by Aug.
18, 2016 in Superior Court in Los Angeles, District Attorney
Jackie Lacy said.
Durst, who made a fortune in real estate over several
decades, has been held in a Louisiana jail since being arrested
in March and faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison on the
firearm charge.
An HBO series that aired in February and March documented
several police investigations of Durst, including ones of the
dismemberment killing of a male neighbor in Texas in 2003 for
which he was tried and acquitted of murder, and the 1982
disappearance in New York of his wife, Kathleen.
He was convicted in 2004 for jumping bail and carrying a
weapon across state lines while fleeing authorities in Texas in
the dismemberment case.
The extradition agreement allows time for Durst to be
prosecuted first in federal court in New Orleans, where he faces
a six-month old charge of being a felon in possession of a
firearm, after a search of his New Orleans hotel room in March
turned up a handgun.
Durst, who initially pleaded not guilty to that charge and
claimed that the search was illegal, was expected to change his
plea to guilty, the judge involved in the New Orleans case
confirmed to Reuters last week.
But that has been postponed because of scheduling issues,
the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported. As a result, Durst's
return to Los Angeles may be delayed beyond the Aug. 18 date if
legal proceedings are still continuing in Louisiana, Jane
Robison, a spokeswoman for the L.A. District Attorney's office,
said Tuesday.
The HBO documentary chronicled the Berman case, with the
final episode airing a day after Durst's arrest in New Orleans.
In that episode, Durst was presented with evidence that his
handwriting appeared to match that of Berman's likely killer.
Durst's voice was captured on a microphone after the interview
saying he "killed them all."
