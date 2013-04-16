SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 California's power grid
operator on Tuesday called for businesses and residents in
Silicon Valley immediately to start conserving electricity after
a transmission substation was damaged.
The California Independent System Operator made the request
in a "Flex Alert" for Northern California. It said the Metcalf
substation, which is in Silicon Valley, was "heavily damaged."
PG&E Corp's Pacific Gas and Electric said it is
reporting "heavy damage to transformers at the substation
following gunshots heard during an apparent vandalism in the
early morning hours. Santa Clara law enforcement is working
closely with PG&E to investigate."