By Rory Carroll and Peter Henderson
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 A Silicon Valley power
substation was damaged after shots were fired at it early on
Tuesday morning, leading the California grid operator to call
for electricity conservation in the face of what appeared to be
an act of vandalism.
Gunfire was heard about 1:46 a.m. at the Metcalf substation
on the southeast outskirts of San Jose, according to Kurtis
Stenderup, a spokesman for the county sheriff. Law enforcement
is treating it as an act of vandalism for now, he added.
A utility spokesman said cooling oil had leaked, and
Stenderup said investigators could not yet access the crime
scene while oil was cleaned up.
Electricity in the tech capital has not been interrupted so
far, but that is a threat if residents and businesses do not
conserve, said Steven Greenlee, a spokesman for the state grid
manager.
The Independent System Operator requested conservation in a
"Flex Alert" for Northern California just before 10 a.m. PT (1
p.m. ET) on Tuesday.
"This is a critical substation in Silicon Valley.
Transmission capability in the area is much limited and that's
why we are calling for conservation now," said Greenlee.
He did not know when the station might be back to normal but
said that switching out transformers "takes a while." Other
equipment at the substation might have to be taken out of
service in the course of repair, exacerbating the problem, he
said.
Jason King, a spokesman for PG&E Corp's Pacific Gas
and Electric, said his company was still assessing the damage.