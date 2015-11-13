By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Nov 13 El Nino's warm currents have
brought fish in an unexpected spectrum of shapes and colors from
Mexican waters to the ocean off California's coast, thrilling
scientists with the sight of bright tropical species and giving
anglers the chance of a once-in-a-lifetime big catch.
Creatures that have made a splash by venturing north in the
past several weeks range from a whale shark, a gentle
plankton-eating giant that ranks as the world's largest fish and
was seen off Southern California, to two palm-sized pufferfish,
a species with large and endearing eyes, that washed ashore on
the state's central coast.
Scientists say El Nino, a periodic warming of ocean surface
temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, has sent warm
waves to California's coastal waters that make them more
hospitable to fish from the tropics.
El Nino is also expected to bring some relief to the state's
devastating four-year drought by triggering heavy rains onshore.
But so far precipitation has been modest, and researchers
say the northern migration of fish in the Pacific Ocean has been
one of the most dynamic, albeit temporary, effects of the
climate phenomenon.
Even as marine biologists up and down the coast gleefully
alert one another to each new, rare sighting, the arrival of
large numbers of big fish such as wahoo and yellowtail has also
invigorated California's saltwater sport fishing industry, which
generates an estimated $1.8 billion a year.
"Every tropical fish seems to have punched their ticket for
Southern California," said Milton Love, a marine science
researcher at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Some fish made the journey north as larva, drifting on ocean
currents, before they grew up, researchers said.
The first ever sighting off California's coast of a
largemouth blenny fish was made over the summer near San Diego,
said Phil Hastings, a curator of marine vertebrates at the
Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
That species had previously only been seen further south, he
said, off Mexico's Baja California.
Small, colorful cardinalfish were also spotted this year off
San Diego, while spotfin burrfish, a rounded and spiny species,
were sighted off the coast of Los Angeles, said Rick Feeney, a
fish expert at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.
Those tropical species are hardly ever found in Californian
waters, he said.
'NEVER SEEN IT LIKE THIS'
Some small tropical fish could remain in the state's waters
over the coming months, researchers said, as El Nino is expected
to last until early next year.
"As soon as the water gets cold, or as soon as they get
eaten by something else, we'll never see them again," Love said.
For sports fishers, it was so-called pelagic zone fish like
wahoo, that live neither close to the bottom nor near the shore,
which made this year special.
Before the El Nino, California anglers only saw wahoo, a
fish with a beak-like snout and a slim body that often measures
more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) in length, when they made boat
trips south to Mexican waters.
This year, there were 256 recorded catches of wahoo by sport
fishing party boats from Southern California, with almost all of
those being taken on the U.S. side of the border, said Chad
Woods, founder of the tracking company Sportfishingreport.com.
Last year, he said, the same boats made 42 wahoo catches.
Michael Franklin, 56, a dock master for Marina Del Rey
Sportfishing near Los Angeles in the Santa Monica Bay, said this
was the best year he can remember, with plentiful catches of
yellowtail and marlin.
"I've been fishing this bay all my life since I was old
enough to fish, and I've never seen it like this," he said.
Many hammerhead sharks also cruised into Californian waters
because of El Nino, experts say.
Sport fisherman Rick DeVoe, 46, said he took a group of
children out in his boat off the Southern California coast this
September. A hammerhead followed them, chomping in half any tuna
they tried to reel in.
"The kids were freaking out because the shark's going around
our boat like 'Jaws'," DeVoe said.
