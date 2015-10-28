LOS ANGELES Oct 28 As California braces for
torrential downpours this winter from El Nino, authorities have
stockpiled extra sandbags across the state while putting
hundreds of personnel through flood-control training, officials
told state lawmakers on Wednesday.
Water engineers and emergency managers addressed a state
Senate hearing in Los Angeles on preparations for the El Nino
phenomenon, a recurring climate pattern that warms parts of the
Pacific and is expected to bring severe weather to California
and other regions.
The latest El Nino, with forecasts of powerful winter storms
and drenching rains, is seen as a mixed blessing for California,
which is struggling through the fourth year of a record drought.
Forecasters have said El Nino may ease the drought but is
unlikely to end California's water crisis. It also poses a risk
of devastating floods and mudslides, especially in areas
recently stripped of vegetation by wildfires.
One in five California residents lives in a floodplain, said
Salomon Miranda, an engineer for the state Water Resources
Department, who testified at the hearing.
"Catastrophic flooding happens during droughts," Miranda
said.
The water agency has trained 1,200 state employees in
flood-control techniques, and authorities have placed supplies
of sandbags, wooden stakes and plastic sheeting in flood-prone
areas, he said.
Gary Hildebrand, a deputy director for the Los Angeles
County Department of Public Works, said 82,000 catch basins in
the county had been cleaned out to help channel stormwater
runoff away from homes and streets.
'GET READY IN MALIBU'
William Patzert, a climatologist at NASA's Jet Propulsion
Laboratory near Pasadena, testified that El Nino-spawned
flooding could be severe but would likely be localized to
coastal zones and other low-lying areas.
"Get ready down in Malibu and all along the Orange County
coast for a big battering from El Nino," Patzert said.
The last two El Ninos, in the winters of 1982-83 and
1997-98, each walloped Los Angeles with more than 30 inches (76
cm) of rain, far above the roughly 15 inches (38 cm) the second
most populous U.S. city receives annually on average, he said.
Federal Emergency Management Agency officials urged
California homeowners this month to buy flood insurance in
advance of heavy El Nino rains if they did not already have it.
Since 1978, nearly 40 percent of all paid flood insurance
claims in California stemmed from property damage inflicted
during four El Nino years, according to FEMA.
The conditions forecast for this El Nino have yet to
materialize in California, but it has already been linked to an
unusual northern migration of a number of fish species, such as
hammerhead sharks and blue marlin, that have followed the spread
of warming currents to California's coast.
The most attention-grabbing transplant was a reptile. A
yellow-bellied sea snake washed up on a beach in Oxnard, north
of Los Angeles, on Oct. 16 and died that day. It was the first
documented appearance of the venomous species in California
since 1972, said herpetologist Greg Pauly of the Natural History
Museum of Los Angeles County.
"This is not a snake people need to be freaking out about,"
said Pauly, adding the snake's mouth and fangs were too small to
significantly harm humans.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Peter Cooney)