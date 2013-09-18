SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 A federal appeals court
on Wednesday lifted an injunction on a California program that
seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation
fuels, in a boost for the state's pioneering efforts to combat
global climate change.
The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the central
argument that California was violating a constitutional rule
against impeding interstate commerce with its low-carbon fuel
standard, which regulates fuels based on the carbon produced in
their production, transportation and use.
State regulators argue that the standard is a crucial
component in its effort to roll back emissions to 1990 levels by
2020. Transportation accounts for about 40 percent of the
state's output of heat-trapping gases.
But fuel producers located outside of California cried foul
and argued that the standard discriminated against their
products and in favor of California-produced fuels.