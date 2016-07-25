(Adds details on fires and evacuations)
By Laila Kearney
July 24 Firefighters struggled on Sunday to
contain a fast-spreading wildfire that killed at least one
person, destroyed 18 homes, closed a highway and forced hundreds
of evacuations in the drought-parched canyons north of Los
Angeles.
The Sand Fire grew overnight to 22,000 acres (8,900
hectares), or more than 34 square miles (88 square km), fueled
by high winds and parched conditions after years of drought.
It was threatening a string of small communities near Santa
Clarita, just outside the Angeles National Forest, the Los
Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
A 10,262-acre (4,155-hectare) fire was also burning in a
coastal area of Monterey County, 300 miles (480 km) northwest of
Santa Clarita, prompting authorities to expand evacuation orders
to several communities on Sunday afternoon, said Cal Fire
spokeswoman Amber Anderson.
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one
structure was destroyed, Anderson said.
The Santa Clarita-area fire, first reported on Friday
afternoon, has forced at least 1,500 residents to evacuate their
homes and destroyed at least 18 homes, the Los Angeles County
Fire Department said in a statement.
All the affected communities, about 40 miles (65 km)
northwest of downtown Los Angeles, are in or around the San
Gabriel Mountains. The area is dotted with multimillion-dollar
homes.
Some 100 commercial buildings in the path of the fire are
under mandatory evacuation orders, fire officials said.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted on Sunday
afternoon that an "unexpected wind event" forced officials to
rescind a plan to allow residents to re-enter certain areas.
"All evacuations will remain in place," the department said.
The California Highway Patrol tweeted that the 14 Freeway
was closed to traffic in both directions because of the fire
threat.
The remains of an unidentified person were found late on
Saturday inside a charred vehicle in the path of the blaze. The
exact cause of death had not been immediately determined, fire
officials said.
They added that they expected extreme heat, strong winds and
parched rugged terrain to continue to hamper the efforts of the
more than 1,600 firefighters battling the blaze.
The wildfire was only 10 percent contained on Sunday and the
cause of was still under investigation.
"This is the fifth year of an ongoing drought, so we have
very extreme fire behavior," Los Angeles County Fire Department
Chief Daryl Osby said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon.
"These are not normal times."
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York and Eric M. Johnson in
Seattle; Editing by Tom Brown and Peter Cooney)