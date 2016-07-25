By Laila Kearney
| July 25
July 25 More than 1,600 firefighters battled on
Monday to contain a fast-spreading wildfire that has forced
hundreds of evacuations in the drought-parched canyons north of
Los Angeles, destroying 18 homes, killing at least one person
and closing a highway.
Authorities said the Sand Fire had grown to more than 33,000
acres (13,300 hectares) by early Monday, or more than 50 square
miles (130 square km), fueled by high winds and parched
conditions after years of drought.
It was threatening a string of small communities near Santa
Clarita, just outside the Angeles National Forest, the Los
Angeles county sheriff's department said.
"This is the fifth year of an ongoing drought, so we have
very extreme fire behavior," the fire department chief, Daryl
Osby told a Sunday news conference. "These are not normal
times."
A 10,262-acre (4,155-hectare) fire was also burning in a
coastal area of Monterey county, 300 miles (480 km) northwest of
Santa Clarita, prompting authorities to widen evacuation orders
to several communities on Sunday, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said.
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one
structure was destroyed, the spokeswoman, Amber Anderson, said.
The fire near Santa Clarita, first reported on Friday
afternoon, has forced at least 1,500 residents to evacuate their
homes and destroyed at least 18 homes, the Los Angeles county
fire department said in a statement.
All the affected communities, about 40 miles (65 km)
northwest of Los Angeles, are in or around the San Gabriel
Mountains, which is dotted with multimillion-dollar homes.
About 100 commercial buildings in the path of the fire have
been ordered to evacuate, fire officials said.
An "unexpected wind event" forced officials to cancel plans
for residents to return to some areas, fire officials said on
social media network Twitter on Sunday.
"All evacuations will remain in place," they added.
The 14 Freeway was closed to traffic because of the fire
threat, the California Highway Patrol said on Twitter.
The remains of an unidentified person were found late on
Saturday in a charred vehicle in the path of the blaze. The
cause of death had yet to be decided, fire officials said.
Extreme heat, strong winds and parched rugged terrain will
continue to hamper firefighters, the officials said, adding that
they were still trying to pinpoint the cause of the wildfire,
which had been only 10 percent contained by early on Monday.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney and Chris Michaud in New York and
Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Tom Brown and Clarence
Fernandez)