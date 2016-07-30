(Updates with an increase in the number of homes, outbuildings
destroyed)
By Michael Fiala
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., July 29 Firefighters
battled for an eighth day on Friday to quell a deadly blaze near
California's renowned Big Sur coast that has destroyed dozens
of homes, threatened hundreds more and forced several state
parks to close at the height of summer tourist season.
The so-called Soberanes Fire ignited last Friday just south
of the upscale oceanside town of Carmel-by-the-Sea and has
roared through nearly 32,000 acres (13,000 hectares) of
drought-parched chaparral, grass and timber into the Los Padres
National Forest.
Mountainous terrain combined with extremely hot, dry weather
conditions have hampered efforts by nearly 4,300 firefighters to
hack buffer lines through dense vegetation around the perimeter
of the blaze, officials said.
Fire managers hope steady reinforcements to their ground
crews over the past few days will help make a difference, said
Robert Fish, a battalion chief with the California Department of
Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
"The key here is high temperatures, rugged, steep terrain -
a very difficult firefight," Fish said. Much of the effort is
focused on halting the advance of flames in the direction of Big
Sur communities, he said.
Containment stood at 15 percent on Friday, up from 10
percent during the previous few days, even as the overall size
of the fire zone expanded slightly, leaving 2,000 structures
threatened and about 350 people under evacuation orders.
Flames have already destroyed 57 homes and 11 outbuildings,
with at least two other dwellings damaged by fire, officials
said. Firefighters did manage to save a number of large homes in
the hills above the exclusive Carmel Highlands community.
The fire threat has prompted authorities to close a string
of popular California campgrounds and recreation areas along the
northern end of the Big Sur coastline, including Julia Pfeiffer
Burns State Park and Point Lobos Natural Reserve.
Highway 1, the scenic route that winds along the famed
seaside cliffs overlooking the Pacific, remained open, though
motorists were advised to allow for traffic delays due to
fire-fighting equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
The blaze took a deadly turn on Tuesday when a bulldozer
operator hired by property owners to help battle the flames was
killed when his tractor rolled over. It was the second
California wildfire fatality in a week.
About 300 miles (485 km) away, a 67-year-old man was found
dead in a burned-out car last Saturday after refusing to heed
evacuation orders in a separate fire that destroyed 18 homes in
a mountainous area north of Los Angeles.
That blaze, dubbed the Sand Fire, was listed as 85 percent
contained on Friday morning after charring nearly 39,000 acres
(15,783 hectares).
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and
Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Writing and additional
reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Alison
Williams, David Gregorio and Kim Coghill)